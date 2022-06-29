Pet Shop Boys announce summer 2023 UK tour dates

Pet Shop Boys have announced details of their summer 2023 UK arena tour.

The duo, who headlined The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2022 last weekend, will continue their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour next year.

The new tour dates will kick off with a show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on June 17, 2023, with dates following in Aberdeen, Liverpool and Leeds.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now from here, and you can see details of Pet Shop Boys’ newly announced 2023 UK tour dates below.

June

17 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

21 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Pet Shop Boys were joined on stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night (June 26) by Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, with the two artists performing “Dreamland” together.

Earlier in the day, Alexander covered the Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s A Sin” during Years & Years’ set on The Other Stage.

Back in March, Pet Shop Boys joined forces with Soft Cell to release the joint single “Purple Zone”.

The song was originally intended to be remixed by Pet Shop Boys until it morphed into a full collaboration, which Soft Cell’s David Ball has labelled as “probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s”.

“Working with the Pet Shop Boys was a pleasure, and this track is the perfect combination of us and them,” Soft Cell’s Marc Almond added, while Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an inspirational duo as Soft Cell on this gorgeous song.”