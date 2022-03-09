Paul Weller completes Teenage Cancer Trust line-up

Paul Weller is among the final additions to the line-up of the Teenage Cancer Trust fundraising shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this month.

Weller and his band will play an acoustic set supporting Madness on March 24.

Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron Roger Daltrey plays his own acoustic show with The Who the following evening, supported by The Wild Things.

The final line-up is as follows:

Monday 21st March – Don Broco (with full orchestra) + Deaf Havana

Tuesday 22nd – An Evening of Comedy hosted by Joel Dommett with special guests Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Judi Love, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh

Wednesday 23rd – Yungblud + Nova Twins + Daisy Brian

Thursday 24th – Madness + Paul Weller & Band (acoustic)

Friday 25th – The Who (acoustic) + The Wild Things

Saturday 26th – Liam Gallagher + Kid Kapichi + RATS

Sunday 27th – Ed Sheeran + Dylan

You can buy tickets for all shows here.