Paul Weller announces live special, Mid-Sömmer Musik

In lieu of a 2020 tour to support his recent album On Sunset, Paul Weller has announced an hour-long live special called Mid-Sömmer Musik.

It was recorded at his own Black Barn Studios in August with a full band (Steve Cradock, Andy Crofts, Steve Pilgrim, Ben Gordelier and Tom Van Heel). As well tracks from On Sunset and True Meanings, the set includes brand new never-before-heard tracks that are likely to feature on Weller’s next album, which he started writing and recording during lockdown.

“I wanted to play the new stuff because I’m so into it,” says Weller. “It’s so sad we couldn’t play anything from On Sunset this year, I was really looking forward to playing that live.”

Standard tickets will be available for £15 and ticket/art print bundles for £22.50 (including a limited edition A2 Mid-Sömmer Musik lithograph). They go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 16) from here.