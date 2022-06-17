Paul McCartney to release McCartney, McCartney II and McCartney III box set

Paul McCartney is rounding up his trio of ‘McCartney’ albums into a limited edition box set.
The box set will be available on August 5 in three different formats – limited edition coloured vinyl, black vinyl edition and CD – each including three photo prints with notes from McCartney about each album.
The newly created boxset cover art and typography for the slipcase are by Ed Ruscha. To pre-order McCartney I II III, please click here.
The box is available on these formats:
Limited Edition Colour Vinyl
Three-disc 180g audiophile vinyl set (McCartney – clear, McCartney II -white, and McCartney III – creamy white vinyl)
Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul
Limited Edition Black Vinyl Edition
180g audiophile vinyl set
Three x 8 x 10” photo prints with introductions from Paul
CD
Limited Edition three-disc set
Three photo prints with introductions from Paul