Paul McCartney appears to confirm Glastonbury headline slot

It’s long been rumoured that Paul McCartney will headline 2020’s 50th Anniversary Glastonbury festival.

As far back as April, Michael Eavis told BBC Somerset: “Paul’s on good form at the moment… [He’s coming here] hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?”

Now McCartney himself seems to have confirmed the news with a cryptic tweet that combines pictures of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry. Unless Macca is simply telling us what’s on his CD player at the moment, this would seem to spell out the word Glastonbury (Glass-Stone-Berry, geddit?).

More news on Paul McCartney and Glastonbury 50 as we have it…