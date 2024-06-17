Paul McCartney announces UK dates

Paul McCartney has announced a new batch of dates on his Got Back Tour, including four in the UK.

McCartney’s last UK show was at Glastonbury in 2022.

“I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK,” he says. “It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil. It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

As well as the UK, McCartney has also announced shows in France and Spain, in addition to the tour dates he announced last week for Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Here’s the dates…

Tuesday 1st October – Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, URUGUAY

Saturday 5th October – River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, ARGENTINA

Sunday 6th October – River Plate Stadium, Bueno Aires, ARGENTINA

Friday 11th October – Estadio Monumental, Santiago, CHILE

Wednesday 23rd October – Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, ARGENTINA

Sunday 27th October – Estadio Nacional, Lima, PERU

Wednesday 4th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Thursday 5th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

Monday 9th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

Tuesday 10th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

Saturday 14th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Sunday 15th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

Wednesday 18th December – The O2, London, UK

Thursday 19th December – The O2, London, UK