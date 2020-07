OSees announce new album, Protean Threat

OSees – the band formerly known as Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, OCS etc – have announced that their new album Protean Threat will be released by Castle Face on September 18.

Hear a track from it, “Dreary Nonsense”, below:

“THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ” writes bandleader John Dwyer. “PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE. BE STRONG, BE HUMAN, BE LOVE”.

Check out OSees’ rescheduled UK and Ireland tourdates below:

05/11 – UK – Bristol – SWX

06/11 – UK – Birmingham – The Crossing

07/11 – UK – Glasgow – SWG3

08/11 – IRL – Dublin – Button Factory

09/11 – IRL – Dublin – Button Factory

11/11 – UK – Manchester – Albert Hall

13/11 – UK – Brighton – Chalk

15/11 – UK – Cambridge – Junction

16/11 – UK – London – Electric Ballroom

17/11 – UK – London – Electric Ballroom