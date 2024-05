Oasis to release 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe

Oasis are to release a 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

JONI MITCHELL IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

Featuring unheard Monnow Valley versions and Sawmills Studios outtakes, including an unreleased demo of “Sad Song” featuring Liam Gallagher’s vocal.

Advertisement

it’s available on deluxe 4LP, 2CD, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally with new artwork and sleeve notes on August 30 via Big Brother. Pre-order here.

The tracklisting for Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is

Volume 1

Advertisement

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

Shakermaker (Remastered)

Live Forever (Remastered)

Up In The Sky (Remastered)

Columbia (Remastered)

Supersonic (Remastered)

Bring It On Down (Remastered)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

Slide Away (Remastered)

Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

Digsy’s Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

Digsy’s Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.