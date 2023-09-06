Nirvana’s In Utero to be reissued as 8-LP Super Deluxe boxset

The 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s In Utero this autumn will be marked by a raft of multi-format reissues, released on October 27 by Geffen/UMe.

The three Super Deluxe Edition releases (8-LP, 5-CD and digital) include two full In Utero-era concerts – from Los Angeles in 1993 and the band’s final Seattle performance in 1994 – as well as six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield and New York, all reconstructed from stereo soundboard tapes by Bleach producer Jack Endino.

In Utero’s original 12 songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the analogue master stereo tapes by Bob Weston, who assisted Steve Albini as the only other engineer at the original sessions.

The physical Super Deluxe sets also include a 48-page hardcover book with unreleased photos; a 20-page newly designed fanzine; a Los Angeles tour poster lithograph; replicas of the 1993 record store promo angel mobile; three gig fliers; two ticket stubs for Los Angeles and Seattle; an all-access tour laminate; and four cloth sticky tour backstage passes.

To peruse to the full tracklistings of all the various In Utero editions, as well as to pre-order and pre-save, go here.