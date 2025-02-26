Pink Floyd’s 1972 concert film At Pompeii – MCMLXXII, directed by Adrian Maben, will return to cinemas and IMAX worldwide from April 24. The film has been digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson.

Advertisement

THE APRIL 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING LED ZEPPELIN, JASON ISBELL, BRYAN FERRY, MARIANNE FAITHFULL, THE WATERBOYS, DAVID BOWIE, MADDY PRIOR AND MORE, IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

In addition, the accompanying live album will be reissued by Legacy Recordings on May 2. This will be the first time the album has appeared on vinyl, or in Dolby Atmos. Watch a clip of the band playing “Echoes (Part 1)” from the new version of Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII below:

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment,” says said Lana Topham, director of restoration for Pink Floyd. “The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the film screenings will go on sale on Wednesday (March 5) at 2pm GMT from here. You can pre-order the live album here.