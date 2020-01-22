Subscribe
News

New touring Ian Dury exhibition to launch in March

All Kinds Of Naughty features paintings, photographs and unseen lyrics

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Kate Bush, Peter Green, Sounds Of The New West Vol 5 and more

Among several profitable distractions during the festive break, I enjoyed following a Twitter thread about old Uncut CDs. Among...
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Baxter Dury

The Prince Of Tears will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Gil Scott-Heron x Makaya McCraven, The Flaming Lips x Deap Vally, St Vincent x Beck and much more…
Read more

A new exhibition of Ian Dury-related art and ephemera will open at London’s Stash Gallery on March 24, before touring various venues around the south-east of England for the remainder of 2020.

It’s called All Kinds Of Naughty, after an unrecorded Ian Dury song which was recently rediscovered by former Kilburn & The High Roads keyboard player Rod Melvin in his personal archive. Dury’s handwritten lyrics to the song will be on display in the exhibition, alongside the recreation of a knitted stage glove that Melvin made for Dury in the 1970s.

The bulk of the exhibition will be comprised of Ian Dury-inspired artworks by the Thames Group of artists, who include painters, photographers, designers, writers and milliners among their number.

Advertisement

In addition, Ian’s wife Sophy Dury has created a polychrome terracotta relief plaque entitled Ian Dury Laughter, while his daughter Jemima has produced a limited edition print of one of Ian’s paintings, Alice Capone (for which there will be a blind auction, with all proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust). Former Stiff Records press officer Kosmo Vinyl will be showing a work entitled A Bit Hard To Swallow, featuring Ian Dury eating jellied eels outside Tubby Isaac’s famous East End Pie & Mash shop.

Another former Kilburn & The High Roads member, renowned painter and current Royal Academy Professor of Perspective Humphrey Ocean, will also be contributing to the exhibition.

See below for the touring dates of All Kinds Of Naughty. Entry is free at all venues.

STASH GALLERY
Aldgate, London
March 24 – April 11

QUEENS THEATRE
Hornchurch, Essex
April 15 – May 2

GALLERY 286
Earls Court, London
May 7 – May 28

Advertisement

LILFORD GALLERY
Canterbury, Kent
June 11 – June 25

DONT WALK WALK GALLERY
Deal, Kent
June 30 – July 12

BEECROFT GALLERY
Southend-on-Sea, Essex
August 29 – Oct 3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.