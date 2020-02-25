New Order announce London O2 date

New Order have announced that they will headline The O2 in London on Saturday October 10. It will be the band’s only UK show of 2020.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (February 28) at 9.30am from here.

Prior to the London show, New Order will embark on a co-headlining tour across North America with the Pet Shop Boys, dates below:

September 5 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

September 9 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

September 11 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

September 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

September 15 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

September 18 Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

September 20 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

September 24 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

September 26 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

September 30 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

October 2 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA