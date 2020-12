New Order announce huge outdoor show at Manchester’s Heaton Park

New Order have announced a huge outdoor concert at Manchester’s Heaton Park on Friday September 10, 2021.

They’ll be supported at this homecoming show by Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club.

Tickets go on general sale from here at 9am on Thursday (December 10). You can also sign up for a pre-sale, starting now.

Last week, New Order released a video for recent standalone single “Be A Rebel” – watch that below. They’ll also be taking part in a Twitter listening party for Music Complete with Tim Burgess next Tuesday (December 15).