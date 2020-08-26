Subscribe
New John Lennon box set announced

Listen to a new mix of "Instant Karma (We All Shine On)"

Michael Bonner

A new box set covering John Lennon‘s post-Beatles career will be released on October 9, 2020, to coincide with what would have been his 80th birthday.

Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes arrives via Capitol/UMe in a variety of physical and digital formats, including a Deluxe Edition Box Set and as 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP and streaming/download.

You can pre-order your choice of format by clicking here.

The songs have all been completely remixed from scratch. Here’s the new mix of “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)”.

Here’s the tracklisting for the deluxe box set. It also comes with a 124-page book of interviews, previously unseen photographs, letters, lyric sheets, tape boxes and more from the Lennon-Ono archives plus a poster, postcards and a bumper sticker. A Blu-ray audio disc features the 36 tracks in high definition 24-96 stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos. A 2-CD set features the same tracks in stereo.

CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)

CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel and Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I’m Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching The Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I’m Stepping Out
16. Grow Old With Me
17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
18. Give Peace A Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC
All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:
1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes

A more compact set features these tracks:

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Isolation
4. Power To The People
5. Imagine
6. Jealous Guy
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Come Together (live)
9. #9 Dream
10. Mind Games
11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
12. Stand By Me
13. (Just Like) Starting Over
14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
15. Watching the Wheels
16. Woman
17. Grow Old with Me
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
19. Give Peace a Chance

