New John Lennon box set announced

A new box set covering John Lennon‘s post-Beatles career will be released on October 9, 2020, to coincide with what would have been his 80th birthday.

Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes arrives via Capitol/UMe in a variety of physical and digital formats, including a Deluxe Edition Box Set and as 1CD, 2CD, 2LP, 4LP and streaming/download.

The songs have all been completely remixed from scratch. Here’s the new mix of “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)”.

Here’s the tracklisting for the deluxe box set. It also comes with a 124-page book of interviews, previously unseen photographs, letters, lyric sheets, tape boxes and more from the Lennon-Ono archives plus a poster, postcards and a bumper sticker. A Blu-ray audio disc features the 36 tracks in high definition 24-96 stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos. A 2-CD set features the same tracks in stereo.

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand By Me

6. Angel Baby

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I’m Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching The Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I’m Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace A Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC

All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:

1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes

A more compact set features these tracks:

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Isolation

4. Power To The People

5. Imagine

6. Jealous Guy

7. Gimme Some Truth

8. Come Together (live)

9. #9 Dream

10. Mind Games

11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

12. Stand By Me

13. (Just Like) Starting Over

14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

15. Watching the Wheels

16. Woman

17. Grow Old with Me

18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

19. Give Peace a Chance