New David Bowie demo collection to include nine unreleased tracks

The 'Mercury' Demos was recorded in spring 1969

Following the recent Spying Through A Keyhole and Clareville Grove Demos collections, Parlophone is releasing a further set of David Bowie’s 1969 recordings known as The ‘Mercury’ Demos on June 28.

These 10 early Bowie recordings were captured live in one take to a Revox reel-to-reel tape machine in David’s flat in spring 1969, with accompaniment from John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson on guitar and vocals.

The version of “Space Oddity”, originally released with edits on the Sound & Vision boxset, is presented here in its true context for the first time. The other nine recordings on the album are all previously unreleased. In addition to Bowie originals, the session also includes the Roger Bunn composition “Life Is A Circus” and the Lesley Duncan composition “Love Song” later recorded by Elton John for Tumbleweed Connection.

The ‘Mercury’ Demos set will come in a replica of the original tape box and will feature 1xLP, a print, two photo contact sheets and sleeve notes by Mark Adams. The labels of the LP feature the same EMIDISC acetate styling as Spying Through A Keyhole and Clareville Grove Demos with the song titles in David’s own handwriting.

Side 1

Space Oddity

Janine

An Occasional Dream

Conversation Piece

Ching-a-Ling

I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)

Side 2

Lover To The Dawn

Love Song

When I’m Five

Life Is A Circus

