Neil Young to release Amazon Original EP, The Times

Also includes "The Times They Are A-Changin’"

Michael Bonner

Neil Young is releasing a new EP, The Times, through Amazon Music.

Streaming from September 18, the EP includes a politically-charged collection of classics spanning Neil Young’s catalogue as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’“.

The Times EP contains protest songs like “Ohio”, “Alabama”, “Southern Man” and “Campaigner”. The EP also features “Lookin’ For A Leader 2020”, a revised update to a song which was originally released on Young’s 2006 Living with War.

The Times’ tracklist:
“Alabama”
“Campaigner”
“Ohio”
“The Times They Are A-Changin’”
“Lookin’ for a Leader 2020”
“Southern Man”
“Little Wing”

