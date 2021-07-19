Subscribe
Muse’s Matt Bellamy releases song recorded on Jeff Buckley’s guitar as NFT

Three tracks from his Cryosleep EP have gone up for auction as non-fungible tokens

By Rhian Daly
Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Jeff Buckley
Muse’s Matt Bellamy and Jeff Buckley CREDIT: Getty Images

Muse’s Matt Bellamy has released three new songs as NFTs, with one recorded on a guitar formerly owned by Jeff Buckley.

The collection is part of his upcoming EP Cryosleep and went up for auction on Friday (July 16) on the luxury and celebrity NFT auction platform Cryptograph.

The three tracks being auctioned include the 38-second version of “Guiding Light”, “Tomorrow World” and “Unintended”. The non-fungible token releases will give fans early access to the songs ahead of Cryosleep’s streaming release next month. The 10-track solo record was also released on vinyl as part of Record Store Day.

“Guiding Light” was recorded on the guitar that Buckley used to record Grace. Speaking last year, Bellamy said of the instrument: “I had a whole team of people doing due diligence on it to make sure it was absolutely the right [guitar], interviewing his family and all sorts.

“I managed to get it verified, and I’ve got his Telecaster that he used to record the whole Grace album and the song ‘Hallelujah’. It’s interesting because he was a huge influence on me as a vocalist, but he was actually a great guitarist as well, and obviously ‘Hallelujah’ is a legendary recording.”

He added that he had bought the guitar with the intention of using it and keeping it a “part of music”. “I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted,” he said.

Proceeds from the NFT auction of the three tracks on Cryptograph will go to the UK charity The Passage House, which provides support for homeless people to help them transform their lives.

Originally published on NME
