Morrissey unveils new album, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

Morrissey has announced details of his 13th solo album. I Am Not A Dog On A Chain will be released by Étienne/BMG on March 20.

Hear the lead single “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”, featuring soul singer Thelma Houston, below:

I Am Not A Dog On A Chain was produced by Joe Chicharelli at Studio La Fabrique, France, and Hollywood’s Sunset Sound.

“I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey,” said Chicarelli. “This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet. He has pushed the boundaries yet again – both musically and lyrically. And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but… Morrissey!”

Check out the tracklisting for I Am Not A Dog On A Chain below:

‘Jim Jim Falls’

‘Love Is On Its Way Out’

‘Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?’

‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’

‘What Kind of People Live in These Houses?’

‘Knockabout World’

‘Darling, I Hug A Pillow’

‘Once I Saw the River Clean’

‘The Truth About Ruth’

‘The Secret of Music’

‘My Hurling Days Are Done’