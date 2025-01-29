Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy And Friends have announced a 2025 UK tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.’s 1985 album, Fables of the Reconstruction.

After the pair’s acclaimed, sold out run honouring R.E.M.’s debut album Murmur — which saw the four original members of R.E.M. come together for the first time in 17 years at the tour’s Athens stop in America — the Fables tour will bring Shannon & Narducy together again for a run of live UK dates.

On the tour, Shannon and Narducy — alongside Jon Wurster (drums), Nick Macri (bass), Dag Juhlin (guitar) and Vijay Tellis-Nayak (keyboards) — will play Fables of the Reconstruction in full each night in addition to many other R.E.M. songs.

The dates are:

August 19 – Gorilla, Manchester

August 20 – The Garage, Glasgow

August 22 – The Garage, London

August 23 – The Garage, London

August 25 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

August 26 – Thekla, Bristol

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 31 at 10am GMT, and are available here.

Watch Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy perform the Fables of the Reconstruction track “Driver 8” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.