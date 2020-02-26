Subscribe
Mazzy Star’s David Roback has died, aged 61

"We've lost a great one"

Sam Richards
Credit: Laura Levine/Getty Images

Tributes have been rolling in for Mazzy Star’s David Roback, who died yesterday (February 25), aged 61. No cause of death has been announced.

Roback first rose to prominence as the leader of Rain Parade, key movers on LA’s Paisley Underground scene. However, Roback left the band after their 1983 debut Emergency Third Rail Power Trip to form Clay Allison, who soon changed their name to Opal.

After releasing one influential album (1987’s Happy Nightmare Baby, recently re-released by Sally Gardens) Opal morphed into Mazzy Star with the arrival of singer Hope Sandoval. The band released four acclaimed albums either side of a long hiatus in the 2000s, their most recent release being the 2018 EP Still.

The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, who originally played with David Roback in a band called The Unconscious, paid tribute to “my first musical partner and my very dear friend. You will be eternally missed.”

“Terrible, sad news,” wrote Colin Meloy of The Decemberists. “We’ve lost a great one.”

Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis posted: “Very sad David Roback died, I always loved his music.”

“To be in one great band is amazing,” wrote the group Modern Nature, “but to be in three is incredible.”

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

