Marianne Faithfull has died aged 78, at home in London, in the company of her family, according to a statement quoted by BBC News.

Faithfull rose to prominence during the 1960s, with the 1964 single “As Tears Go By” and her self-titled debut album the following year. She also starred in a number of films, including The Girl On A Motorcycle (1968), while her relationship with Mick Jagger put her at the heart of the London in-crowd.

She struggled with addiction and homelessness during the 1970s, returning in 1979 with Broken English, which re-established her as a potent musical force.

Faithfull continued to record, enjoying successful creative partnerships with long-term producer Hal Willner as well as Jarvis Cocker, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. Her later run of albums included career highlights like Easy Come, Easy Go (2008) and Give My Regards To London (2014).

Her final album, 2021’s She Walks In Beauty, a collaboration with Warren Ellis, found her putting Romantic poetry to music.