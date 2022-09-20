Margo Price announces new album, Strays

Margo Price has announced details of her new studio album, Strays.

The followup to 2020’s That’s How Rumors Get Started, Strays is released on January 13 by Loma Vista Recordings. It’s produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson and, aside from Price’s band, features guest spots from Sharon Van Etten, Mike Campbell and Lucius.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” says Price. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Last month, Price released “Been To The Mountain”, which features on Strays. To whet your whistle further, she’s now released “Change of Heart”, which you can hear below:

The tracklisting for Strays is:

Been To The Mountain

Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)

Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Change of Heart

County Road

Time Machine

Hell In The Heartland

Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

Lydia

Landfill