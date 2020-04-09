Manic Street Preachers to play NHS benefit shows in Cardiff

Manic Street Preachers have announced a pair of special concerts at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on December 4 and 5.

The first night will be a free show for NHS staff. For the second, tickets are on sale to the public with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

The band said: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Advertisement

Those eligible for free tickets for the December 4 show will be all NHS staff that work within NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners. Tickets will be limited to two per person (eligible NHS staff members and one guest) and will be available from 7pm on Friday (April 10) from here.

Tickets for the December 5 show (limited to 4 per person) go on sale at 7pm on Friday (April 10) from here.