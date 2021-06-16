Lucy Dacus announces 2022 UK and European tour

Lucy Dacus has announced details of her 2022 UK and European tour.

Next year’s live dates will be in support of the artist’s upcoming third studio album Home Video, which is set for release on June 25 via Matador.

Dacus’ 2022 UK and Ireland tour will kick off at The Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on March 18 before stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and Bristol. The run concludes with a gig at the Kentish Town Forum in London on March 25, 2022.

Dacus will then head to Europe for gigs in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Austria and more. You can check out her 2022 tour schedule below.

March 2022

18 – Leeds Brudenell Social Club

20 – Glasgow St Lukes

21 – Dublin The Button Factory

23 – Manchester Gorilla

24 – Bristol SWX

25 – London Kentish Town Forum

29 – Brussels Botanique, Belgium

30 – Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

31 – Cologne Artheater, Germany

April 2022

2 – Hamburg Molotow, Germany

3 – Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

4 – Aarhus Atlas, Denmark

6 – Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

7 – Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

9 – Berlin Lido, Germany

10 – Jena Trafo, Germany

12 – Vienna Chelsea, Austria

13 – Munich Milla, Germany

14 – Zürich Bogen F, Switzerland

15 – Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Tickets for Dacus’ 2022 UK and Ireland shows will go on pre-sale tomorrow (June 16) at 10am BST for those who pre-order Home Video via the Matador webstore here. All of Dacus’ tour tickets will then go on general sale on Friday (June 18) at 10am BST.

Dacus previewed Home Video last week by sharing the single “Brando”.