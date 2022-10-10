Low cancel all 2022 tour dates as Mimi Parker continues cancer treatment

Low have cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour dates as the band’s Mimi Parker continues treatment for ovarian cancer.

Parker, who formed the band with her husband Alan Sparhawk in 1993, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. She first spoke about her health condition during an appearance on the SHEROES Radio podcast this January.

In August, the band cancelled a string of shows due to “recent developments and changes” in Parker’s treatment. “Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall,” Low said at the time but last week, confirmed that all their 2022 tour dates would now be cancelled.

“We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned for November, but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” the band’s Alan Sparhawk wrote.

He continued: “There have been difficult days but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time. Our hearts go out immediately to others in similar situations but who don’t have as many people sending such love and healing wishes. Find someone who is alone who needs a chat and give them your time and love. With tears, we say thank you and hope to see you soon.”

Low released their 13th studio album, Hey What last September. The band have a North American headline tour scheduled for March 2023.