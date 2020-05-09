Subscribe
News

Little Richard dies aged 87

Michael Bonner
Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Read Michael Rother’s eulogy to Florian Schneider

"He was one of the most important musical figures of my life"
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

The magic of Skip Spence: “He was like a neon sign”

Remembering the troubled life and brilliant music of the Moby Grape frontman
Read more

Little Richard has died at the age of 87.

The musician’s son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed the pioneer’s death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer.

Born in Macon, Georgia, on December 5, 1932, Little Richard was one of 12 children. His father was a preacher who also ran a nightclub, and his mother was a devout Baptist.

Advertisement

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 in 1998, he said he started singing because he wanted to stand out from his siblings.

“I was the biggest head of all, and I still have the biggest head,” he said. “I did what I did, because I wanted attention. When I started banging on the piano and screaming and singing, I got attention.”

As an artist, Little Richard’s breakthrough came in 1956 with the single “Tutti Frutti“, before cementing his fame and reputation with the run of hits “Long Tall Sally“, “Lucille” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly“, among others. His 1957 debut album, Here’s Little Richard, remains a template for the genre.

Earning the nickname “The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll”, he had an immeasurable influence across the world of music – his flamboyant style and free-spirited attitude inspired the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and countless more.

Little Richard was among the first group of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and in the same year he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was also the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 1993.

Among the many tributes paid to Richard, are those from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, Jimmy Page, Brian Wilson, Iggy Pop and Steve Van Zandt.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 65% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.