Little Feat reveal Waiting For Columbus Super Deluxe Edition

Little Feat‘s 1978 live double album Waiting For Columbus has been expanded for a new Super Deluxe Edition to mark its 45th anniversary.

The original album was recorded over a series of live shows in London and Washington, D.C. during summer 1977. This 8-disc box set includes a newly remastered version of the original double album on 2 CDs, as well as three unreleased concerts on the remaining 6 CDs – at Manchester City Hall (July 29, 1977), The Rainbow (August 2, 1977), and Washington D.C. at Lisner Auditorium (August 10, 1977).

When the album was recorded, the Little Feat line up comprised Lowell George (vocals, guitar), Paul Barrere (guitar, vocals), Bill Payne (keyboard, vocals), Richie Hayward (drums, vocals), Sam Clayton (percussion, vocals) and Kenny Gradney (bass), who were backed by the Tower of Power horn section.

The Super Deluxe Edition is released by Rhino on July 29. Dig! is offering an exclusive set, including the Super Deluxe Edition bundled with a 2-LP version, and a reissue of the Japanese 7” single for “Oh Atlanta” b/w “Willin’.” You can pre-order here.

The album is also available as a 2LP + 7″ single bundle, an 8CD + 7″ single bundle and a standard 2LP edition.

The tracklisting for the Super Deluxe Edition is:

CD/LP Track Listing:

CD/LP One: Original Album

1. “Join The Band”

2. “Fat Man In The Bathtub”

3. “All That You Dream”

4. “Oh Atlanta”

5. “Old Folks Boogie”

6. “Time Loves A Hero”

7. “Day Or Night”

8. “Mercenary Territory”

9. “Spanish Moon”

CD/LP Two: Original Album

1. “Dixie Chicken”

2. “Tripe Face Boogie”

3. “Rocket In My Pocket”

4. “Willin’”

5. “Don’t Bogart That Joint”

6. “A Apolitical Blues”

7. “Sailin’ Shoes”

8. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now”

CD Three: Live at Manchester City Hall (29/7/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Skin It Back” *

3. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

4. “Red Streamliner” *

5. “Oh Atlanta” *

6. “Day At The Dog Races” *

7. “All That You Dream” *

8. “On Your Way Down” *

9. “Time Loves A Hero” *

10. “Day Or Night” *

CD Four: Live at Manchester City Hall (29/7/77)

1. “Rock And Roll Doctor” *

2. “Old Folks Boogie” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Willin’/Don’t Bogart That Joint” *

6. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

7. “Rocket In My Pocket” *

8. “Sailin’ Shoes” *

9. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

CD Five: Live at The Rainbow, London (2/8/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

3. “Red Streamliner” *

4. “Oh Atlanta” *

5. “Day At The Dog Races” *

6. “All That You Dream” *

7. “Mercenary Territory”

8. “On Your Way Down” *

9. “Skin It Back”

10. “Old Folks Boogie” *

CD Six: Live at The Rainbow, London (2/8/77)

1. “Rock And Roll Doctor” *

2. “Cold Cold Cold” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Willin’/Don’t Bogart That Joint” *

6. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

7. “Rocket In My Pocket”

8. “Spanish Moon” *

9. “A Apolitical Blues” *

10. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

CD Seven: Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, D.C. (10/8/77)

1. “Walkin’ All Night” *

2. “Red Streamliner” *

3. “Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

4. “Day At The Dog Races” *

5. “All That You Dream” *

6. “On Your Way Down”

7. “Time Loves A Hero” *

8. “Day Or Night” *

9. “Skin It Back” *

CD Eight: Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, D.C. (10/8/177)

1. “Oh Atlanta” *

2. “Old Folks Boogie” *

3. “Dixie Chicken” *

4. “Tripe Face Boogie” *

5. “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” *

6. “Rocket In My Pocket” *

7. “Sailin’ Shoes” *

8. “Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

* Previously Unreleased