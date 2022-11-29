Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single “Long Live The Strange”

Gaz Coombes has released new single “Long Live The Strange” – listen below.

The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.

“The show had a big impact on me,” he said in a press statement. “It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it, it’s fully inclusive and I found that quite powerful.”

He described that sense of connectivity as “obviously strange in the nicest sense of the word”.

Listen to the new track and watch the video directed by Niall Trask below.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the music video, Trask said: “When I was brought onto the project, Gaz had already been living amongst the community of mannequins for several months. His knowledge of them allowed me to have no issues directing them nor overcome the language barrier.

“The whole process was fascinating and certainly a culture shock; coming from South London, I found the silence and stillness almost deafening. It’s certainly one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

Coombes’ fourth solo album Turn The Car Around is out January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music, which you can pre-order/pre-save here.

The forthcoming record serves as the final part of a trilogy that began with Coombes’ 2015 LP Matador and continued with his most recent full-length, 2018’s World’s Strongest Man.

“Turn The Car Around is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years,” Coombes explained in a statement. It’s said that the project “captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between”.

Earlier this month, the singer also announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023.