Laura Marling shares new track, “Patterns”

Laura Marling has shared a track, “Patterns”, from her new album, Patterns In Repeat, which is released on October 25 through Chrysalis/Partisan Records.

You can hear “Patterns” below:

The record – her eighth solo album – was recorded almost entirely at Marling’s home studio and co-produced by Dom Monks, with additional assistance from Rob Moose.

“Over the course of nine months, I had happily prepared myself for the fact that my life as a songwriter would be put on hold while I adjusted to life as a new parent,” says Marling.

“How delighted then was I to discover that for the first few months of a baby’s life, you can bounce them in a bouncer and play guitar all day. For the first time in my life, I was able to gaze into another human’s eyes as I wrote. Of course, new parents feel like they discovered that feeling – one of the very finest that life has to offer, of looking into the eyes of your child and feeling the enormity of the picture as a whole, the enormity of a precarious life, celestial, fragile and extraordinary, taking its place among the comparatively banal constellation of a family. This banal constellation seems to have dominated the writing of Patterns in Repeat – the drama of the domestic sphere, the frail threads that bind a family together, the good intentions we hold onto for our progeny and the many and various ways they get lost in time. So much complexity in the banal, the caged, the everyday.

“Being as I am, 34 years old, now 15 years and 8 albums into a life in song, I am unable to escape the fact that each record has served as a time-stamped chapter of my life (though some have appeared more a premonition). Now, here we are, following a youth spent desperately trying to understand what it is to be a woman, I am at the brow of the hill, with an entirely new and enormous perspective surrounding me.”

The tracklisting is:

Child of Mine

Patterns

Your Girl

No One’s Gonna Love You Like I Can

The Shadows

Interlude

Caroline

Looking Back

Lullaby

Patterns in Repeat

Patterns In Repeat is available to pre-order here.

Meanwhile, Marling also takes up residencies in October and November:

Hackney Church, London – October 29, 30, November 1 and 2

Bowery Ballroom, New York – November 11 and 12