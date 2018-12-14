Latest inductees to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame unveiled

Roxy Music, The Cure and Radiohead among acts to be honoured in March

British artists dominate 2019’s list of inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Radiohead, The Cure, Roxy Music (including Brian Eno), The Zombies and Def Leppard will all be inducted at a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on March 29, 2019.

Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks – the first woman to be inducted twice, having previously received the honour as part of Fleetwood Mac – will also be inducted.

The Anglo-centric line-up casts doubt as to how many inductees will actually attend the ceremony. Radiohead have previously expressed ambivalence towards the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with guitarist Ed O’Brien stating to Esquire: “If I’m honest I don’t understand it. It’s just kind of a British person going, ‘Okay, thanks, what does this mean?'”

However, The Zombies’ Colin Blunstone described the news to Rolling Stone as “one of the most exciting days in my professional career”.

