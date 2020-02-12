Subscribe
Last chance to bid for tickets to Eric Clapton’s Ginger Baker tribute gig

Baker's music to be celebrated at the Hammersmith Apollo on Monday

Sam Richards
Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

On Monday (February 17), London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker, a concert honouring Baker’s lifetime in music including Clapton and Baker’s work together in Cream and Blind Faith.

The show has long since sold out, but there are still six pairs of seated tickets and 17 pairs of standing available to bid for in a silent auction. As nominated by Baker’s family, proceeds will go to the Leonard Cheshire charity, which offers life-changing support to disabled people around the world.

Go here to make your sealed bid. The auction closes at 9pm GMT tonight (February 12) at which point the highest bids will get the tickets.

Sam Richards
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

