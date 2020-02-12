Last chance to bid for tickets to Eric Clapton’s Ginger Baker tribute gig

On Monday (February 17), London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith will host Eric Clapton & Friends: A Tribute to Ginger Baker, a concert honouring Baker’s lifetime in music including Clapton and Baker’s work together in Cream and Blind Faith.

The show has long since sold out, but there are still six pairs of seated tickets and 17 pairs of standing available to bid for in a silent auction. As nominated by Baker’s family, proceeds will go to the Leonard Cheshire charity, which offers life-changing support to disabled people around the world.

Go here to make your sealed bid. The auction closes at 9pm GMT tonight (February 12) at which point the highest bids will get the tickets.