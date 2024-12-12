Kraftwerk, The The, Death Cult, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Happy Monday are among the names announced for Forever Now, a brand new one-day festival launching at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on June 22, 2025.

The line-up also includes The Damned, Public Image Ltd, Berlin, Theatre of Hate, Chameleons and The Motels.

The festival title, of course, comes from the title of the Furs’ second album. Says the band, “Forever Now started as an idea…then became a song….then an album…and has lived on through the years. Now it’s also become a gathering of some legendary musicians on one day in one place, which we are proud to be part of…”

Tickets for Forever Now are available from here.