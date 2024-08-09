King Crimson celebrate the 50th anniversary of Red

King Crimson are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Red with a 2CD / 2 Blu-ray set and a 2LP set on 200 gram vinyl released on October 11.

KCXP5017 is a 2CD & 2x Blu-Ray/boxed set in rigid slipcase.

2 x Blu-Ray discs include all new 2024 mixes in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA Surround (5.1) & 24/96 or 24/192 Hi-Res stereo. Elemental mixes, session material, 3 x USA album mixes, 5 x bootleg concert recordings from 1974, instrumental mixes and more… all in Hi-Res Stereo.

2 CDs include 2024 mixes in stereo and instrumental forms, elemental mixes and session material.

KCLPX2024 is a 2LP (200 gram) vinyl set packaged in gatefold sleeve. LP1 features all new 2024 stereo mixes by Steven Wilson while LP2 has all new 2024 elemental mixes by David Singleton.

And here’s the tracklisting…

KCXP5017 Red – The 50th Anniversary Edition

Disc 1 CD 2024 mixes and Additional Material

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

Additional Material

2024 Instrumental Mixes

6 Fallen Angel

7 One More Red Nightmare

8 Starless – Edit

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

* 9 Providence – Complete Track

Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton

Disc 2 CD Elemental Mixes and Session Material

Elemental Mixes

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Starless – Percussion

5 Starless

The Making of Starless

6 Starless – Mellotron

7 Starless – Three Saxophones

8 Starless – Basic Take

9 Starless – Sax Solos

10 Starless – Cornet and Guitar Solos

11 Starless – Cornet takes

Produced and Mixed by David Singleton

Disc 3 Blu-Ray

USA

I * 1 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

DTS-HD MA 24/192 Stereo, 2013 Mix

Mixed by Robert Fripp, David Singleton and Tony Arnold

* 2 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ24/48 Stereo, 2005 Mix

Mixed by Ronan Chris Murphy

24/96 Stereo, 30th Anniversary Mix

* 3 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

24/48 Stereo, Original album mix

A Crimson Production, Remastered by Simon Heyworth and Robert Fripp, 2001

II USA Tour Concerts

24/48 Stereo

1 April 17th, 1974, Muthers, Nashville, TN

2 April 20th, 1974, Hollywood Sportatorium, Miami, FL

3 May 1st, 1974, Felt Forum, New York, NY

4 June 4th, 1974, Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, Texas, TX

5 June 19th, 1974, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, CA

The Final US Concert

24/48 Stereo

* 6 July 1st, 1974, Central Park, New York, NY

Disc 4 Blu-Ray

I Red

2024 mixes and Additional Material

Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/24/96 Stereo

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

II Elemental Mixes and Session Recordings, 24/192 DTS-HD MA Stereo

Elemental Mixes

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Starless – Percussion

5 Starless

Three More Red Nightmares

1 One More Red Nightmare – Early Guide Vox Section

2 One More Red Nightmare – Saxophone Overdub Section

3 One More Red Nightmare – Bass and Drums

The Making of Starless1 Starless – Mellotron

2 Starless – Three Saxophones

3 Starless – Basic Take

4 Starless – Sax Solos

5 Starless – Percussion

6 Starless – Cornet and Guitar Solos

* 7 Starless – Cornet takes ~

Produced and Mixed by David Singleton except 7 ~ Produced and Mixed by Alex R Mundy sourced

at 24/48

* 1 Providence – Complete Track

Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton

2 Think Again – Fragment

Mastered by Alex R Mundy from a John Wetton 1/4″ file tape

III 2024 Instrumental Mixes, 24/96 Stereo

1 Fallen Angel

2 One More Red Nightmare

3 Starless (edit)

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

IV * Original Masters, 24/96 Stereo

30th Anniversary Master

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

* Indicates material previously available on disc

All other material newly mixed/new to disc

