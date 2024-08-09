King Crimson celebrate the 50th anniversary of Red

King Crimson are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Red with a 2CD / 2 Blu-ray set and a 2LP set on 200 gram vinyl released on October 11.
KCXP5017 is a 2CD & 2x Blu-Ray/boxed set in rigid slipcase.
2 x Blu-Ray discs include all new 2024 mixes in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD MA Surround (5.1) & 24/96 or 24/192 Hi-Res stereo. Elemental mixes, session material, 3 x USA album mixes, 5 x bootleg concert recordings from 1974, instrumental mixes and more… all in Hi-Res Stereo.
2 CDs include 2024 mixes in stereo and instrumental forms, elemental mixes and session material.
KCLPX2024 is a 2LP (200 gram) vinyl set packaged in gatefold sleeve. LP1 features all new 2024 stereo mixes by Steven Wilson while LP2 has all new 2024 elemental mixes by David Singleton.
And here’s the tracklisting…
KCXP5017 Red – The 50th Anniversary Edition
Disc 1 CD 2024 mixes and Additional Material
1 Red
2 Fallen Angel
3 One More Red Nightmare
4 Providence
5 Starless
Additional Material
2024 Instrumental Mixes
6 Fallen Angel
7 One More Red Nightmare
8 Starless – Edit
Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson
* 9 Providence – Complete Track
Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton
Disc 2 CD Elemental Mixes and Session Material
Elemental Mixes
1 Red
2 Fallen Angel
3 One More Red Nightmare
4 Starless – Percussion
5 Starless
The Making of Starless
6 Starless – Mellotron
7 Starless – Three Saxophones
8 Starless – Basic Take
9 Starless – Sax Solos
10 Starless – Cornet and Guitar Solos
11 Starless – Cornet takes
Produced and Mixed by David Singleton
Disc 3 Blu-Ray
USA
I * 1 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ
DTS-HD MA 24/192 Stereo, 2013 Mix
Mixed by Robert Fripp, David Singleton and Tony Arnold
* 2 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ24/48 Stereo, 2005 Mix
Mixed by Ronan Chris Murphy
24/96 Stereo, 30th Anniversary Mix
* 3 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ
24/48 Stereo, Original album mix
A Crimson Production, Remastered by Simon Heyworth and Robert Fripp, 2001
II USA Tour Concerts
24/48 Stereo
1 April 17th, 1974, Muthers, Nashville, TN
2 April 20th, 1974, Hollywood Sportatorium, Miami, FL
3 May 1st, 1974, Felt Forum, New York, NY
4 June 4th, 1974, Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, Texas, TX
5 June 19th, 1974, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, CA
The Final US Concert
24/48 Stereo
* 6 July 1st, 1974, Central Park, New York, NY
Disc 4 Blu-Ray
I Red
2024 mixes and Additional Material
Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround/24/96 Stereo
1 Red
2 Fallen Angel
3 One More Red Nightmare
4 Providence
5 Starless
Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson
II Elemental Mixes and Session Recordings, 24/192 DTS-HD MA Stereo
Elemental Mixes
1 Red
2 Fallen Angel
3 One More Red Nightmare
4 Starless – Percussion
5 Starless
Three More Red Nightmares
1 One More Red Nightmare – Early Guide Vox Section
2 One More Red Nightmare – Saxophone Overdub Section
3 One More Red Nightmare – Bass and Drums
The Making of Starless1 Starless – Mellotron
2 Starless – Three Saxophones
3 Starless – Basic Take
4 Starless – Sax Solos
5 Starless – Percussion
6 Starless – Cornet and Guitar Solos
* 7 Starless – Cornet takes ~
Produced and Mixed by David Singleton except 7 ~ Produced and Mixed by Alex R Mundy sourced
at 24/48
* 1 Providence – Complete Track
Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton
2 Think Again – Fragment
Mastered by Alex R Mundy from a John Wetton 1/4″ file tape
III 2024 Instrumental Mixes, 24/96 Stereo
1 Fallen Angel
2 One More Red Nightmare
3 Starless (edit)
Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson
IV * Original Masters, 24/96 Stereo
30th Anniversary Master
1 Red
2 Fallen Angel
3 One More Red Nightmare
4 Providence
5 Starless
* Indicates material previously available on disc
All other material newly mixed/new to disc
