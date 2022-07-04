Kendrick Lamar announces Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers vinyl release

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is officially set for release on vinyl.

The rapper first announced the record’s existence on Thursday (June 30), and made it available for pre-order Friday (June 1). Orders will begin to roll out from August 26.

The gatefold release includes the entirety of the double-disc album, which spans 18 songs over 73 minutes. The records will be available in both regular black and exclusive gold-brown pressings.

The vinyl rollout comes weeks after the digital release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which hit streaming services on May 13. The project marked Lamar’s fifth studio album, and first solo full-length since 2017’s DAMN (which earned the rapper a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018).

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also marks Lamar’s final album release under Top Dawg Entertainment, which he signed to in 2005. Since then, Top Dawg has distributed all of the rapper’s studio albums including 2011’s Section.80, 2012’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City and 2015’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

More recently, Lamar curated and produced Black Panther: The Album for the 2018 film of the same name, and last year featured on Terrence Martin’s Drones alongside Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy and Snoop Dogg.