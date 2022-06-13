Kate Bush reacts to “Running Up That Hill” reaching new UK chart peak: “How utterly brilliant!”

Kate Bush has shared a new statement on “Running Up That Hill” after it reached a new peak on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The 1985 single has been witnessing a resurgence after it featured as a prominent part of the storyline in Stranger Things 4.

On June 11, the track landed at Number Two on the Official UK Singles Chart. It was held off the top spot only by Harry Styles’ “As It Was”, which has remained Number One for 10 consecutive weeks. “Running Up That Hill” previously peaked at Number Three, and gave Bush her highest chart position since “Wuthering Heights” went to Number One in 1978.

Advertisement

““Running Up That Hill” has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….,” Bush wrote in a new post on her official website. “How utterly brilliant!

“It’s hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening since the release of the first part of the Stranger Things new series. So many young people who love the show, discovering the song for the first time.”

She went on to say that the response to the song was “something that has had its own energy and volition”, was a “direct relationship between the shows and their audience”, and had come together “completely outside of the music business”.

“We’ve all been astounded to watch the track explode!” she added. “Thanks so much to everyone who has supported the song and a really special thank you to the Duffer Brothers for creating something with such heart.”

Earlier this week, Bush earned her first Number One album on the US’ Billboard charts when Hounds Of Love topped the Top Alternative Albums Chart. It followed “Running Up That Hill” rising to Number Eight on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, marking the first time one of Bush’s singles has landed in the Top 10 in the US.

Advertisement

Since Stranger Things 4 first aired last month, Spotify streams of “Running Up That Hill” have also increased by at least 153 per cent.

In a previous statement, Bush shared her love for Stranger Things, saying she had “watched every series” of the show and “really loved it”. Explaining why she had agreed for her song to be included in the new episodes, she added: “When they approached us to use “Running Up That Hill”, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”