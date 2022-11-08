Judy Collins and Mike Scott to perform live at the UK Americana Awards 2023

The UK Americana Awards 2023 will take place at London’s Hackney Empire on Thursday January 26.

Mike Scott of The Waterboys and Judy Collins will both receive Lifetime Achievement Awards, before taking the stage to perform at the ceremony.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died last month, will receive a posthumous Songwriter Legacy Award, as well as being honoured in a multi-artist tribute.

Other UK Americana Award-winners announced today included Nickel Creek (International Trailblazers) and The Hanging Stars (Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award).

The winners of the UK and International Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Best Live Act Of The Year awards will be voted for by the AMA-UK membership and revealed on the night. Nominees include Amanda Shires, Margo Cilker and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss.

See a full list of nominees below and buy tickets for the awards show by clicking here.

UK Album of the Year

• Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed by Passenger (Produced by Mike Rosenberg and Chris Vallejo)

• Blue Hours by Bear’s Den (Produced by Ian Grimble)

• Shining In The Half Light by Elles Bailey (Produced by Dan Weller)

• Superhuman by Ferris and Sylvester (Produced by Ryan Hadlock and Michael Rendall)

International Album Of The Year

• In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile (produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings)

• Pohorylle by Margo Cilker (produced by Sera Cahoone)

• Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (produced by T Bone Burnett)

• The Man From Waco by Charley Crockett (produced by Bruce Robison)

UK Song Of The Year

• Car Crash by Hannah White (Written by Hannah White)

• Grace by Marcus Mumford (Written by Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford)

• Make It Romantic by Simeon Hammond Dallas (Written by Simeon Hammond Dallas)

• The Right Place by Danny George Wilson (written by Danny Wilson)

International Song Of The Year

• I Don’t Really Care for You by CMAT (Written by Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson)

• Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan (Written by Zachary Lane Bryan)

• Take It Like A Man by Amanda Shires (Written by Amanda Shires and Lawrence Rothman)

• You’re Not Alone by Allison Russell feat. Brandi Carlile (Written by Allison Russell)

UK Artist Of The Year

• Bear’s Den

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris and Sylvester

• Lady Nade

International Artist of the Year

• Allison Russell

• Brandi Carlile

• Margo Cilker

• The Dead South

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

• Holly Carter

• Joe Coombs

• Joe Wilkins

• Mark Lewis

UK Live Act of the Year

• Beans On Toast

• Elles Bailey

• Ferris & Sylvester

• Holy Moly & The Crackers

• Noble Jacks

• The Heavy, Heavy