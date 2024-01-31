Subscribe
Joni Mitchell to headline the Hollywood Bowl

She's also due to play the Grammys this weekend

By Michael Bonner

Joni Mitchell will headline the Hollywood Bowl on October 19 this year.

Mitchell’s live return to California will feature Brandi Carlile and the Joni Jam. Tickets will be available for the general public from Friday, February 2  Tickets will be available for purchase here.

In the meantime, Mitchell will perform at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards this coming Sunday (February 4). This will be Mitchell’s first-ever performance at the GRAMMYs. She is currently nominated for Best Folk Album (Joni Mitchell at Newport) – a document of her live comeback performance at the Newport Folk Festival on June 24, 2022.

