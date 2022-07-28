Joni Mitchell reveals the next instalment in her Archives series

Joni Mitchell has revealed upcoming plans for her Archives series.

It comprises a new boxed set The Asylum Albums (1972-1975), which features newly remastered versions of her immediate post-Blue albums, For The Roses (1972), Court And Spark (1974), the double live album Miles Of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns (1975). All four were recently remastered by Bernie Grundman.

The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) will be released on September 23 in 4-CD and 5-LP 180-gram vinyl (Limited Edition Of 20,000) versions, as well as digitally.

If yo pre-order the CD or LP version of The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) direct from the artist’s website will also receive an exclusive, limited edition 7” x 10” of the painting on the cover of the box.

The new collection heralds the upcoming release of Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 3, which will arrive next year. It will be the third instalment in the series exploring different eras of Mitchell’s career through unreleased studio and live recordings. Vol. 3 will focus on the timeframe when she recorded the albums included in The Asylum Albums (1972-1975).

The tracklisting for The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) is:

For The Roses (1972)

“Banquet”

“Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire”

“Barangrill”

“Lesson In Survival”

“Let The Wind Carry Me”

“For The Roses”

“See You Sometime”

“Electricity”

“You Turn Me On I’m A Radio”

“Blonde In The Bleachers”

“Woman Of Heart And Mind”

“Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig’s Tune)”

Court And Spark (1974)

“Court And Spark”

“Help Me”

“Free Man In Paris”

“People’s Parties”

“Same Situation”

“Car On A Hill”

“Down To You”

“Just Like This Train”

“Raised On Robbery”

“Trouble Child”

“Twisted”

Miles Of Aisles (1974)

“You Turn Me On I’m A Radio”

“Big Yellow Taxi”

“Rainy Night House”

“Woodstock”

“Cactus Tree”

“Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire”

“Woman Of Heart And Mind”

“A Case Of You”

“Blue”

“Circle Game”

“People’s Parties”

“All I Want”

“Real Good For Free”

“Both Sides Now”

“Carey”

“The Last Time I Saw Richard”

“Jericho”

“Love Or Money”

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns (1975)

“In France They Kiss On Main Street”

“The Jungle Line”

“Edith And The Kingpin”

“Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow”

“Shades Of Scarlett Conquering”

“The Hissing Of Summer Lawns”

“The Boho Dance”

“Harry’s House/Centerpiece”

“Sweet Bird”

“Shadows And Light”