Jon Anderson announces release date for solo album, 1000 Hands

Yes co-founder Jon Anderson has announced that his new solo album 1000 Hands will be released by Blue Elan Records on July 31.

28 years in the making, the title of 1000 Hands makes reference to the large number of musicians who helped create it. The album features guest appearances from Ian Anderson, Chick Corea, Billy Cobham, Jean-Luc Ponty, Steve Morse and Zap Mama, as well as Anderson’s sometime Yes bandmates Steve Howe, Alan White and the late Chris Squire.

To see the full cast list, hear a clip of music and pre-order the album, go here.