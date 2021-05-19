John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary ’24 Hours…’ is now available to stream

The mini-documentary about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, titled 24 Hours: The World of John and Yoko, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video US.

The 30-minute film is available to watch in full for the first time since its initial release on the BBC back in 1969 through Amazon’s Coda Collection.

“Last seen more than 50 years ago, and having aired just once on TV, this intimate documentary – captured over a five-day period – shows a day in the life of John and Yoko while Lennon was still a member of The Beatles, controversies raged and activism became a central concern in the couple’s everyday reality,” an official description reads.

24 Hours… was directed by Paul Morrison and delves into Lennon and Ono’s creative process, with filming having taken place at London’s Abbey Road Studios, Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park estate and the HQ of Apple Records.

You can watch the full film here (a subscription or free trial is required).

Journalist Alan Light provided a new editorial to accompany the new release of 24 Hours: The World of John and Yoko, in which he describes the documentary as “a fascinating snapshot of a hugely transitional moment for John and Yoko” (via Rolling Stone).

“[It is] a portrait of two energised and inspired artist-activists, with a strong sense of purpose and a fearless attitude, even in the face of resistance and ridicule.”

Meanwhile, John Lennon’s debut solo album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band was reissued for a new ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set last month. A special edition of Tim’s Twitter Listening Party also looked back on the 1970 record, with Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon and original Plastic Ono Band member Klaus Voormann among participating guests.