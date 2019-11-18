Subscribe
Jerry Donahue’s guitar auctioned to raise funds for his treatment

It's signed by McCartney, Clapton, Page, Iommi, Gilmour and many more

Sam Richards

American guitarist Jerry Donahue – renowned for being a member of Fotheringay and Fairport Convention, as well playing with Robert Plant, Elton John, The Beach Boys and many others – suffered a severe stroke in 2016 which left him unable to play guitar.

Today it was announced that an impressive array of rock A-listers have rallied to Donahue’s aid by signing one of his signature Telecasters that will be auctioned to raise funds for his treatment.

The guitar has been signed by Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, David Gilmour, Jeff Lynne, the three surviving members of Led Zeppelin, Brian Wilson, Tony Iommi, Mark Knopfler and Pete Townshend, among others. The guitar is expected to sell for in the region of £10,000–£20,000 when it is auctioned by Gardiner Houlgate of Corsham, Wiltshire on December 11.



Dave Pegg, bass player with Fairport Convention and one of the leaders of the fundraising drive, said: “What’s brought these stars together to help is the respect they have for Jerry. They recognise he’s one of the greatest guitarists in the world with a unique style. The way in which Jerry could bend strings is totally different to English guitarists. No one else could do the multiple string bends, which is why guitar legends like Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page admire him so much.

“Mentally, Jerry is all there; the problem is his muscles. He needs a lot of therapy but it’s very expensive and his medical insurance only covers so much. Our dream is to help him play guitar again.”

Luke Hobbs, auctioneer at Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire said: “We’ve seen autographed guitars before but nothing like this. It’s like a Who’s Who of the greatest musicians the UK has ever produced. We’ve never come across any other guitar signed by all three members of Led Zeppelin and all three of the guitarists who played with 1960s hit band The YardbirdsEric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. Paul McCartney also usually abstains from autographing equipment.”

For more details, email auctions@gardinerhoulgate.co.uk

SHOP UNCUT

Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now
