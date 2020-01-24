Subscribe
News

Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce European tour

Including six UK arena shows in October

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Kate Bush, Peter Green, Sounds Of The New West Vol 5 and more

Among several profitable distractions during the festive break, I enjoyed following a Twitter thread about old Uncut CDs. Among...
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Baxter Dury

The Prince Of Tears will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Gil Scott-Heron x Makaya McCraven, The Flaming Lips x Deap Vally, St Vincent x Beck and much more…
Read more

Following the UK No. 1 chart success of recent album From Out Of Nowhere, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a European arena tour for the autumn.

The ELO spaceship will touch down in the following cities:

September
Sat 19th NO, Oslo, Telenor Arena
Mon 21st SE, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena
Wed 23rd DK, Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen
Fri 26th DE, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Sat 27th DE, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed 30th DE, Munich, Olympiahalle

Advertisement

October
Mon 5th UK, London, The O2
Tues 6th UK, London, The O2
Sun 11th UK, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
Fri 16th UK, Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 18th UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 19th IE, Dublin, 3Arena
Wed 21st UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tickets go on sale next Friday (January 31) at 9am from here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.