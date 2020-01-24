Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce European tour

Following the UK No. 1 chart success of recent album From Out Of Nowhere, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a European arena tour for the autumn.
The ELO spaceship will touch down in the following cities:
September
Sat 19th NO, Oslo, Telenor Arena
Mon 21st SE, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena
Wed 23rd DK, Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen
Fri 26th DE, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
Sat 27th DE, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed 30th DE, Munich, Olympiahalle
October
Mon 5th UK, London, The O2
Tues 6th UK, London, The O2
Sun 11th UK, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
Fri 16th UK, Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 18th UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 19th IE, Dublin, 3Arena
Wed 21st UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Tickets go on sale next Friday (January 31) at 9am from here.