Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce European tour

Following the UK No. 1 chart success of recent album From Out Of Nowhere, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a European arena tour for the autumn.

The ELO spaceship will touch down in the following cities:

September

Sat 19th NO, Oslo, Telenor Arena

Mon 21st SE, Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena

Wed 23rd DK, Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen

Fri 26th DE, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 27th DE, Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed 30th DE, Munich, Olympiahalle

October

Mon 5th UK, London, The O2

Tues 6th UK, London, The O2

Sun 11th UK, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

Fri 16th UK, Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sun 18th UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 19th IE, Dublin, 3Arena

Wed 21st UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tickets go on sale next Friday (January 31) at 9am from here.