Jason Isbell to perform at UK Americana Music Awards 2024

The Americana Music Association UK has announced that UK Americana Music Week 2024 will take place in Hackney, London, from January 22-25.

Four days of talks and showcase gigs will culminate in the UK Americana Music Awards show on January 25 at St John’s Hackney, where Jason Isbell is set to receive the International Trailblazer Award, before performing live at the ceremony.

Johnny Morgan will receive the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award, while other award-winners will be announced on the night. See the full list of nominations below.

You can buy passes to attend the UK Americana Music Awards and the full week of events here – including a kick-off party where The Northern Cowboys and a special line-up of previous AMA-UK award winners and nominees will celebrate 10 years of Jason Isbell’s Southeastern.

UK Album of the Year nominees

Far From Saints – Far From Saints

Michele Stodart – Invitation

Roseanne Reid – Lawside

Ward Thomas – Music In The Madness

International Album of the Year

Allison Russell – The Returner

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Strangers No More

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Margo Cilker – Valley of Heart’s Delight

UK Song of the Year

Hannah White – “Chains of Ours”

Kirsten Adamson – “My Father’s Songs”

Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys – “High Time”

St Catherine’s Child – “Every Generation”

International Song of the Year

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Maren Morris – “The Tree”

Margo Price – “Radio”

Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”

UK Artist of the Year

Cardinal Black

Elles Bailey

Hannah White

Michele Stodart

International Artist of the Year

Allison Russell

Jason Isbell

Lucinda Williams

War & Treaty

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Holly Carter

Joe Coombs

Joe Harvey White

Keiron Marshall

UK Live Act of the Year

Elles Bailey

Far From Saints

Ferris & Sylvester

Frank Turner

Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys

The Hanging Stars