Jason Isbell to perform at UK Americana Music Awards 2024

The Americana Music Association UK has announced that UK Americana Music Week 2024 will take place in Hackney, London, from January 22-25.
Four days of talks and showcase gigs will culminate in the UK Americana Music Awards show on January 25 at St John’s Hackney, where Jason Isbell is set to receive the International Trailblazer Award, before performing live at the ceremony.
Johnny Morgan will receive the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award, while other award-winners will be announced on the night. See the full list of nominations below.
You can buy passes to attend the UK Americana Music Awards and the full week of events here – including a kick-off party where The Northern Cowboys and a special line-up of previous AMA-UK award winners and nominees will celebrate 10 years of Jason Isbell’s Southeastern.
UK Album of the Year nominees
Far From Saints – Far From Saints
Michele Stodart – Invitation
Roseanne Reid – Lawside
Ward Thomas – Music In The Madness
International Album of the Year
Allison Russell – The Returner
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Strangers No More
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Margo Cilker – Valley of Heart’s Delight
UK Song of the Year
Hannah White – “Chains of Ours”
Kirsten Adamson – “My Father’s Songs”
Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys – “High Time”
St Catherine’s Child – “Every Generation”
International Song of the Year
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Maren Morris – “The Tree”
Margo Price – “Radio”
Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”
UK Artist of the Year
Cardinal Black
Elles Bailey
Hannah White
Michele Stodart
International Artist of the Year
Allison Russell
Jason Isbell
Lucinda Williams
War & Treaty
UK Instrumentalist of the Year
Holly Carter
Joe Coombs
Joe Harvey White
Keiron Marshall
UK Live Act of the Year
Elles Bailey
Far From Saints
Ferris & Sylvester
Frank Turner
Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys
The Hanging Stars