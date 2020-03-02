Subscribe
Jarvis Cocker’s new group Jarv Is… unveil debut album, Beyond The Pale

Watch a video for "House Music All Night Long"

Sam Richards
Credit: Eddie Whelan

Jarvis Cocker’s new group Jarv Is… have revealed details of their debut album, Beyond The Pale, which will be released by Rough Trade on May 1.

Watch a video for new single “House Music All Night Long” below:

Jarv Is… consists of Jarvis Cocker (vocals, guitar, percussion), Serafina Steer (harp, keyboards, vocals), Emma Smith (violin, guitar vocals), Andrew McKinney (bass, vocals), Jason Buckle (synthesiser & electronic treatments) and Adam Betts (drums, percussion, vocals). Beyond The Pale is based around recordings of the band’s evolving live shows over the past two years. Overdubs and vocals were added at Narcissus Studios in Neasden, London. Post-production work took place at Jason Buckle’s Place du Big Boss studio in Raynes Park, London. The album was mixed by Craig Silvey at Toast Studios in West London.

Check out the album tracklisting and the latest Jarv Is… UK tourdates below:

SIDE 1
1: Save the Whale
2: Must I Evolve?
3: Am I Missing Something?
SIDE 2
1: House Music All Night Long
2: Sometimes I Am Pharaoh
3: Swanky Modes
4: Children Of The Echo

May 1st London Rough Trade East Instore
May 2nd – Bristol Marble Factory
May 3RD – Birmingham 02 Institute
May 5th – Manchester Albert Hall
May 6th – Glasgow Barrowlands
May 8th – Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory
May 9th – London Roundhouse

Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
