Jack White confirms official release for his No Name album

Jack White has given an official release to his new album, No Name, which he previously stealth-released via his Third Man stores on July 19.

The 13-track album will be available from Thursday, August, on limited edition vinyl at all Third Man stores with a wider vinyl release at select independent record stores, as well as a global digital release, following on Friday, August 2.

No Name will also be available on black vinyl via thirdmanrecords.com and jackwhiteiii.com.

The album was recorded, produced, and mixed by White at his Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

The tracklisting for No Name is:

Old Scratch Blues

Bless Yourself

That’s How I’m Feeling

It’s Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking)

Archbishop Harold Holmes

Bombing Out

What’s the Rumpus?

Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)

Underground

Number One With a Bullet

Morning at Midnight

Missionary

Terminal Archenemy Endling