Hear two versions of Laura Veirs’ new single, “The Panther”

Laura Veirs has today released a new digital single called “The Panther”, featuring two versions of a song based on a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke.

Hear both the electric guitar and ukulele versions of “The Panther” below:

Originally recorded by herself in late 2016, Veirs explains: “I am sharing these songs now because I like them and think listeners might find them interesting, especially because they are such radically different musical treatments of essentially the same lyrics. I also want to share them now because this song adapts words from one of my favourite poems. Since many of us around the world are still in quarantine, I think listeners will be able to relate to the plight of Rilke’s panther. There are times in life when we find ourselves trapped, either by external circumstances or by self-limitation, or both. Hopefully in those times we can realise that our state of confinement will change and pass, like all things, eventually.”

See Laura Veirs’ October UK tourdates below and buy tickets here.

3rd October – Brighton – Komedia

4th October – Guildford – The Boileroom

5th October – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms

6th October – Bristol – Thekla

7th October – Exeter – Exeter Phoenix

9th October – Cambridge – Storey’s Field Centre

10th October – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

11th October – Newcastle – Civic Theatre

12th October – Glasgow – Stereo

13th October – Edinburgh – Summerhall Arts Venue

14th October – Manchester – The Deaf Institute

16th October – Nottingham – The Bodega Social Club

17th October – Leeds – Belgrave Music Hall

18th October – Norwich – Norwich Arts Centre

19th October – London – Union Chapel