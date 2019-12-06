Subscribe
News

Hear the new single from Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien

The nine-minute “Brasil” features bandmate Colin Greenwood on bass

Sam Richards

Trending Now

PlaylistsSam Richards - 0

The 26th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Stirring selections from Greg Dulli, Cornershop, Trent Reznor, Squirrel Flower, Jason Williamson, Antibalas and more
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce joint EP

Hear the title track from Texas Sun now
Read more
Film0

The Irishman

Scorsese gets the old gang back together
Read more

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien is poised to release a solo album early next year under the name EOB.

Produced by Flood and mixed by Alan Moulder, it features contributions from Laura Marling, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche and The Invisible’s Dave Okumu.

Hear the first single from it – “Brasil”, featuring Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood – below.

Advertisement

“Brasil is a state of mind, not a place or time,” says O’Brien. “H.P. Lovecraft, Kubrick, and Junji Ito have created some of my favorite sci-fi narratives. But I’ve always wanted to reinterpret their horrific premises into a more poetic and optimistic notion. What if an alien or higher being were to come to earth to help us achieve a greater existence, and not to destroy us? What would it look like if everyone on earth shared thoughts, experiences, and actions? The theory that humans, as a species, actually represent one large, singular organism has always fascinated me, and I wanted to explore that concept visually through a variety of different character perspectives, mediums, and impressionistic visual effects. All these layers and ideas culminated into our narrative for ‘Brasil.’”

You can pre-order “Brasil” on 12″ vinyl here.

Advertisement
Previous articleThe Who – Who
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

RELATED READS

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.