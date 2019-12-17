Subscribe
Hear Sparks’ new seasonal protest song

"Please Don't Fuck Up My World" is out now

Credit: Philippe Mazzoni

Sparks have today released a new song. Befitting the time of year, it features a children’s choir and a plaintive message of hope, expressed in Sparks’ own, inimitable way.

Listen to “Please Don’t Fuck Up My World” below:

Sparks are poised for a busy 2020. A new studio album is slated for release – expect “exciting, uncompromising pop” – with tourdates to be announced in the new year.

This will coincide with a new documentary about the band by Shaun Of The Dead and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, who has been filming them since May 2018. Sparks have also written the story and songs for the upcoming musical film Annette, directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

