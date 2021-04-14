Hear new Teenage Fanclub track, “In Our Dreams”

Teenage Fanclub have released a new song from their upcoming album, Endless Arcade.

You can watch a video for the song, “In Our Dreams“, below.

The clip was filmed at Motherwell Concert Hall.

Talking about the song, Raymond McGinley says: “To rephrase an aphorism most famously used by John Lennon, existence is what happens while the human race is busy making other plans. This song is kinda about that, but like all our songs, we write them intuitively and only think about what to say about them afterwards.”

Endless Arcade is released on April 30 by PeMa.

The band’s UK, Ireland and European tour dates are:

2021

7th September 2021 – Manchester – Academy 2

8th September 2021 – London – Forum

14th September 2021 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

15th September 2021 – Aberdeen – Music Hall

16th September 2021 – Glasgow – Barrowland

2022

8th April 2022- Sheffield – Leadmill

9th April 2022 – Leeds – Beckett’s

10th April 2022 – Nottingham – Rock City

12th April 2022 – Birmingham – Institute

13th April 2022 – Norwich – Waterfront

14th April 2022 – Bath – Komedia

16th April 2022 – Brighton – Chalk

17th April 2022 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms

20th April 2022 – Belfast – Empire Music Hall

21st April 2022 – Dublin – Academy

23rd April 2022 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

24th April 2022 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

25th April 2022 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

27th April 2022 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

28th April 2022 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

29th April 2022 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

1st May 2022 – Munich, DE – Strom

2nd May 2022 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

4th May 2022 – Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne

5th May 2022 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux

6th May 2022 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

7th May 2022 – Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique

8th May 2022 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

9th May 2022 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling

Tickets for the ‘Endless Arcade’ tour are available here.