Hear a new single by Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres

The Libertines’ Pete Doherty has announced that the self-titled debut album of his new band, Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres, will be released by Strap Originals/Cargo Records on April 26.

Hear the first single from it, “Who’s Been Having You Over”, below:

The album was recorded at a family home overlooking a fishing village in Étretat, Normandy, over four days last summer. It was engineered by Dan Cox and produced by Jai Stanley. Check out the tracklisting below:

All At Sea

Who’s Been Having You Over

Paradise Is Under Your Nose

Narcissistic Teen Makes First XI

Someone Else To Be

The Steam

Travelling Tinker

Lamentable Ballad of Gascony Avenue

A Fool There Was

Shoreleave

Punk Buck Bonafide

Doherty is currently on a sold out solo tour of the UK but will join up with the Puta Madres for some full-band dates in February (see below). Tickets are available from here.

Wednesday 13th York – Fibbers

Thursday 14th Margate – Fort Road Yard SOLD OUT

Friday 15th Derby – The Venue

Saturday 16th Northwich – The Plaza

Monday 18th Swindon – Level 3

Tuesday 19th Swansea – Sin City

